PM leaves for Johannesburg to attend 15th BRICS Summit

Bangladesh

BSS
22 August, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 12:10 pm

Related News

PM leaves for Johannesburg to attend 15th BRICS Summit

South Africa is hosting the historic 15th Summit of BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa

BSS
22 August, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (22 August) left Dhaka for Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held on 22-25 August at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"A regular flight of the Emirates Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 10:30am today," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The flight is scheduled to land at the OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, at 8:50pm (local time) after making over one-hour stopover at the Dubai International Airport in UAE.

South Africa is hosting the historic 15th Summit of BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It will be the first BRICS Summit to be hosted in person since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions.

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend the summit.

On 23 August, the prime minister is expected to deliver a speech as the chief guest at the "Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit", jointly organised by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

Later, she will attend the "Bangladesh Envoys Conference" organised by Bangladesh ambassadors stationed in African countries.

In the afternoon, she is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President XI Jinping at the Hotel Hilton Sandton.

In the evening, the prime minister will join a cultural programme and "State Banquet" hosted by the current chair of BRICS and the South African president.

On 24 August, she will deliver a speech on behalf of Bangladesh as a member of the "New Development Bank of BRICS" – Friends of BRICS Leaders Dialogue (BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues) comprising representatives from 70 countries.

The premier will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sideline of the BRICS summit.

In the evening, she will meet the Bangladeshi expatriate community living in South Africa.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told a news briefing on Sunday (20 August) that so far, nearly 22 countries have shown interest in becoming members of BRICS, and the five original members are trying to reach a consensus among them to take new members.

"We don't know when the new members will join," he added.

The prime minister is scheduled to leave Johannesburg for Dhaka on 26 August and is expected to arrive home in the morning of 27 August after a brief stopover at the Dubai International Airport.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / BRICS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19