PM leaves Italy to return home after attending UN Food Systems Summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on her way back home wrapping up her visit to Italy after attending the UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) held on 24-26 July.

A regular flight of Qatar Airways, carrying the premier and her entourage, departed the Rome Fiumicino Airport at 09:40am local time (01:40pm BST) on Wednesday morning.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 02:05am after making a stopover at the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

The premier travelled to Rome at the invitation of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres.

Some 2,000 participants from over 160 countries, including over 20 heads of state and government, attended the summit.

The prime minister delivered her address at the opening ceremony of the conference as a special guest speaker, addressed its plenary session titled "Food Systems and Climate Action" and opened the Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room at the FAO headquarters on 24 July.

Besides, Hasina held a bilateral meeting with her Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the newly opened Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room in the FAO Headquarters on the sideline of the UN Food Systems Summit.

Three Italian ministers – Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio met her at the FAO Headquarters.

FAO Director General Qu Dongyu, President of International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD) Alvaro Lario and World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy Hensley McCain separately met her on the same day.

On 25 July, Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) – "Cooperation in the Field of Energy" and "Cultural Exchange Programme" – were exchanged between Bangladesh and Italy in the presence of the two leaders.

The premier attended the "Conference of Bangladesh Envoys in Europe," which was held at her place of residence in Rome with participation of Bangladeshi envoys stationed in 15 European countries.

Sheikh Hasina also addressed a community event hosted by expatriate Bangladeshis in Italy on 25 July.

