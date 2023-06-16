PM leaves Geneva for home ending 3-day visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday left Geneva for home, wrapping up her three-day official visit to Switzerland.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage departed Geneva International Airport at 11:50am local time (3:50pm Bangladesh time).

The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 01.30am on Saturday.

The PM went to Geneva on 13 June to attend the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on 14 and 15 June in the Swiss city.

She addressed the plenary session of 'World of Work Summit 2023' at Palais de Nations on Wednesday.

The ILO's summit is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice.

The summit brought together over a dozen heads of state and government, high-level representatives from the United Nations, other international organisations, and employers' and workers' organisations.

Hasina also had two separate meetings with President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and President of Malta Dr George Vella.

Besides, she held meetings separately with UNHCR chief Flippo Grandi, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset and Director General of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo there on the day.

After the meeting with Swiss President Berset, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Knowledge and Skills enhancement between Bangladesh and Switzerland was signed.

In the evening, the PM attended a dinner with high level dignitaries hosted by the ILO Director General at its headquarters.

On 15 June, she joined "A talk at the WEF", followed by a meeting with WEF founder Prof Klaus Schwab at WEF Office.

She also addressed an event on "New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh" organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) there.

Besides, Qatar Minister of Labour Dr Ali Bin Samik Al Marri and WTO Director General Dr Okonjo-Iweala separately met her at her place of residence.

Hasina also attended a civic reception in the evening.