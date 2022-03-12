PM leaves Abu Dhabi for home

BSS
12 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 08:17 pm

PM leaves Abu Dhabi for home

BSS
12 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 08:17 pm
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here this afternoon wrapping up her five-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG-1302) carrying the prime  minister and her entourage members departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 5.55 pm (local time) today," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

A static guard of honor was given to the Prime Minister on her arrival at the airport.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar saw the premier off  at the airport.

The prime minister reached here in the gulf country on March 7 at the  invitation of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During her visit, Bangladesh and UAE signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in a bid to boost cooperation between the two countries.

The five instruments were - bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research, cooperation between Bangladesh Institute  of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Emirates Center for  Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), bilateral cooperation in the field of  diplomatic training, cooperation between Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of  Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and Dubai International Chamber, and  cooperation between the FBCCI and the UAE Chambers to establish a joint  business council between the two countries.

 A bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UAE  Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, was held at Dubai Exhibition Centre on 9 March.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira are accompanying the prime minister.

During her stay in the UAE, the premier visited Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) on March 8 and also joined a high level panel discussion on the occasion of International Women Day. Later, she visited Bangladesh Pavilion and UAE Pavilion at the DEC.

On March 9 evening, she attended a dinner hosted by Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Zafar in honour of the prime minister.

The prime minister joined the FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in the morning, while business forum in the evening on March 10 jointly organised by UAE and Bangladesh business delegation.

In the last day of her visit on March 11, Sheikh Hasina attended a civic reception accorded to her by expatriate Bangladeshi community.

She also laid foundation stone of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Building of Bangladesh English Private School and College at Ras Al Khaima.

