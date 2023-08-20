PM to leave for South Africa on Tuesday to join Brics summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka on Tuesday to attend the Brics summit in South Africa slated for 22-24 August.

She will join the summit in Johannesburg at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the current president of the alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the prime minister is scheduled to meet many heads of state and government at the sideline of the summit, but the meetings are yet to be finalized.

Regarding a question about meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi, Momen said, "The sideline meetings will be finalised at the last moment with various heads of the government."

"Leaders at the Brics summit will be on a busy schedule. So if it is not possible to hold meetings with everyone, meetings can be held later at the G20 summit".

On 23 August, PM will join the Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit as the chief guest organised by the Security and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

On the same day, she will attend the regional envoy conference, the foreign minister added.

The prime minister will also have a courtesy meeting with the president of South Africa.

On 24 August, PM will attend the Africa Outreach and Brics Dialogue.

She will lead around a 12 to 14-member delegation of Bangladesh.