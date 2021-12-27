PM to leave Maldives for home today

Bangladesh

BSS
27 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:55 am

Related News

PM to leave Maldives for home today

BSS
27 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:55 am
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Maldives today ending her maiden six-day bilateral visit.

"A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage members will depart the Velana International Airport at 13:00 (local time) today," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The flight is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, here at 5:45pm (BD time) today.

The Prime Minister reached the Maldives on December 22 at the invitation of the county's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

On the second day of her visit on 23 December, two MoUs on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals and on Cooperation in the Areas of Youth and Sports Development and an agreement for the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to the Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance were signed.

Apart from this, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the areas of Healthcare and Medical Sciences was renewed between Bangladesh and Maldives' health ministries.

Bangladesh also gifted 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations.

A joint communique was issued following the bilateral talks and the handing over ceremony of the instruments.

During the visit, the Bangladesh premier held separate meetings with the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Maldivian Vice-President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of the  People's Majlis, national parliament, Mohammed Nasheed and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan.

The Prime Minister addressed the Maldives parliament on 23 December afternoon.
 
Sheikh Hasina attended a state banquet hosted by the Maldivian President and the country's First Lady in her honor.

On 24 December, she joined virtually a community reception accorded by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Male.

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / PM Sheikh Hasina / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh-Maldives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

23h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

15h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

16h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market