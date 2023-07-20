PM to leave for Italy Sunday to attend UN Food Systems Summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Italy on Sunday to attend the UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) slated for 24-26 July in Rome.

The event will be held at the premises of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) where 14-15 heads of government or state heads are expected to attend, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

During the visit, two MoUs will be signed between Bangladesh and Italy on energy and cultural cooperation, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters at an event at his ministry on Thursday.

On 24 July, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the opening ceremony of the summit at the FAO headquarters as a special guest speaker.

After the opening, she will attend a plenary session, titled "Food System and Climate Action".

On the same day, PM Sheikh Hasina will hold a meeting with the ambassadors of Bangladesh appointed in 15 European countries.

On 25 July, she will hold a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"The issue of hiring more Bangladeshi workers, trade and investment, and education cooperation will be discussed during the meeting," said Momen.

"Many Bangladeshis live in Italy. We will request them to regularise their stay in the country. Apart from this, two MoUs on energy and culture are likely to be signed during the visit," he added.

"We are interested in military cooperation with Italy. Discussions are going on with us in this regard. Work on an MoU is also underway. We are in talks to buy and sell defence equipment," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said at a press conference today.

Among others, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam was present at the press conference.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladeshi ambassadors to Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland will attend the meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

However, a high-level delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment at the invitation of the UN secretary-general.

At a side event, Bangladesh will seek support from FAO to continue the school feeding programme in one-third of the upazilas.

"There is a possibility of a sideline meeting between the prime minister of Nepal and the prime minister of Bangladesh," said Foreign Secretary Masud.

After wrapping up the visit, the prime minister and her entourage will leave Rome for home on 26 July.