PM launches 'Mujibpedia' on Bangabandhu

Bangladesh

UNB
10 July, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 09:07 pm

The prime minister revised and edited the entries related to Bangabandhu's family that have been included in 'Mujibpedia'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday unveiled the cover of the 'Mujibpedia', an encyclopedia on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The launching ceremony was held at the prime minister's office.

'Mujibpedia' Chief Editor Kamal Chowdhury, Editor Farid Kabir, Executive Editor Abu Md were present apart from Delwar Hossain, Chairman Aziz Al Qaiser and sponsor company City Bank Limited Managing Director Masrur Arefin , according to a press release from Prime Minister's Press Wing.

It contains accurate information about Bangabandhu's political and working life and the chronology of his long struggle with the history of Bangladesh's independence.

The prime minister revised and edited the entries related to Bangabandhu's family that have been included in 'Mujibpedia'.

The book has been published by History and Culture Circle Bangladesh Limited with Agami Prakashani as the distributor.

It contains 591 entries and about 750 historical photographs. Some 97 writers, researchers, historians and journalists have contributed to the book.

Tofail Ahmad, National Professor AK Azad Khan, Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, Ramendu Mazumder, Syed Anwar Hossain, Haroon-ur-Rashid, Muntasir Mamun, Atiur Rahman, Mofidul Haque, Asaduzzaman Noor, Abul Momen are among those who wrote for the book.

