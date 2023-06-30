PM off to Kotalipara, Tungipara on two-day visit tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave Dhaka for a two-day visit to her home district Gopalganj's Kotalipara and Tungipara tomorrow.

The motorcade carrying the Prime Minister will depart her official Ganabhaban residence for Kotalipara in the morning.

On her arrival at Kotalipara, the Prime Minister will exchange pleasantries with the local Awami League and associate organisations' leaders and activists, local representatives, and commoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at the Kotalipara upazila Awami League office.

After completion of the programmes, the Premier will depart Kotalipara for Tungipara in the afternoon.

Upon reaching Tungipara, the Prime Minister will pay rich tribute and offer Fateha and join a munajat (prayer)at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier is scheduled to spend the night at Tungipara.

Sheikh Hasina and the President of the Awami League (AL) will exchange greetings with local AL and its associate organisations' leaders and activists, local representatives, and masses on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha on Sunday morning

She is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka on Sunday (July 2) afternoon.