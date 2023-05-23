PM joins opening session of Qatar Economic Forum

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the opening session of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum here in Doha on Tuesday morning.

The forum is being held at Fairmont & Raffles hotels in Lusail City on May 23-25.

Sheikh Hasina arrived here on Monday to attend the forum at the invitation of Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The main objective of the forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

Later on Tuesday, she will deliver her speech before the students of Qatar University, and have meetings separately with Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih, and attend Qatar Economic Forum Gala dinner.