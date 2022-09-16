PM invites UK businesses to avail investment opportunities in Bangladesh

16 September, 2022, 10:40 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited UK businessmen to avail the investment opportunities prevailing in Bangladesh.

She made the call when Lord Karan Bilimoria of Chelsea, also president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), paid a courtesy call on her at her place of residence on Friday, the second day of her official visit to the United Kingdom.

Lord Bilimoria briefed the prime minister about his work in support of the UK's curry industry, according to the Prime Minister Press Wing.

The premier flagged her government's efforts to promote vaccine development research and Bangladesh's readiness to partner with international institutes or businesses with an interest in the matter.

Lord Bilimoria commended the prime minister for her leadership in upholding Bangladesh's founding principles and sustained economic development.

He is the first South Asian of Parsi background to sit in the UK's House of Lords.

Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the contributions of Lord Bilimoria's late father General Faridoon Bilimoria to the Indian army during Bangladesh's Liberation War.

She recalled the sacrifices made by many from the Indian armed services for the cause of Bangladesh's independence. She also mentioned her efforts to honour the memory of the Indian martyrs by introducing a scholarship for their descendants during her visit to India earlier this month.

Lord Bilimoria expressed interest in forging a higher education partnership with Bangladesh in his capacity as the Chancellor of Birmingham University.

He also invited the prime minister to the university to speak on a topic of her choice.

The Bangladesh premier briefed the Lord about the growing start-up scene in Bangladesh, and the work done under the auspices of "Digital Bangladesh".

Lord Bilimoria shared the interest in exploring the opportunities for future possible partnerships.

They both mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and paid tribute to the late Queen's extraordinary life of service and dedication.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Mohammed Tofazzel Hossain Miah, and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem were present at the meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / investment in Bangladesh / foreign direct investment in Bangladesh

