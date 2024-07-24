PM invites Malaysia to install full manufacturing facilities for Perodua cars in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited Malaysian government to install full manufacturing facilities for their Perodua cars in Bangladesh today (24 July).



She said this when outgoing Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md. Hashim called on her at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).



Prime Minister's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the call on.



At the meeting, the envoy mentioned that the local automobile company PHP Motors is assembling Perodua cars here.



PHP Motors, a concern of PHP Family, has tied up with Perodua, a top Malaysian automobile brand, to assemble their cars and SUVs in Bangladesh and sell them in the local market.



During the meeting, both the Prime Minister and the Malaysian envoy also discussed the longstanding and continuing relationship between the two countries since the government of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



PM's Press Secretary also said that speaking on the issue of the current situation, the envoy said she has confidence in the Prime Minister's ability to restore normalcy.



"You're handling the situation well and the matter is purely Bangladesh's domestic affairs," PM's Press Secretary quoted the Malaysian envoy as saying.



The high commissioner said that Malaysian business entities' cumulative investment rose to $5 billion in Bangladesh - mainly propelled by the two telecommunication companies, Robi and Edotco Bangladesh as they reinvested their profits here.



She mentioned that a good number of Malaysian students are studying in agricultural universities, medical colleges and other institutions in Bangladesh.



To this end, the high commissioner extended gratitude to the premier for it.



Highlighting their health facilities, the envoy said many Malaysian hospitals are comparable to those in Singapore considering the services offered and lower costs.



"Bangladeshis can avail the health facilities there as more than 70 of the physicians in Singapore are from Malaysia," she added.



Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin was present among others during the meeting.