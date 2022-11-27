PM instructs to inform her real scenario of banking sector

Bangladesh

UNB
27 November, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 07:44 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday instructed to inform her about the current situation of Bangladesh's banking sector. 
 
She gave the instruction during a meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reforms (NICAR), Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told UNB. 
 
Regarding the banking sector, the Cabinet Secretary said the issue was discussed indirectly at the meeting and instructions were given to the Banking and Finance Division. 
 
"There's a lot of talk (over the banking sector), let us know what the real scenario is soon," the Cabinet Secretary quoted the PM as saying.

About recent events concerning Islami Bank, he said some "outsiders" are talking about the state of some banks on YouTube. "Yet, this was not neglected in the meeting. This issue will be looked into as well."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

