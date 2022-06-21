PM inaugurates police stations at both ends of Padma Bridge

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated Padma Bridge (North) Police Station and Padma Bridge (South) Police Station to ensure the safety and security of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The premier inaugurated the two newly constructed police stations virtually around 3:30pm from her official residence Gono Bhaban Tuesday (21 June), said Dewan Md Abdul Quader, the chief engineer of the bridge project.

The police stations are named Padma Shetu Uttar Thana, which is under Munshiganj District Police, and Padma Shetu Dakkhin Thana, under Shariatpur District Police.

PM also handed over 120 homes, newly built 12 police hospitals, six police barracks for female force members, and an online general diary (GD) facility at the same event.

Abdul Momen, superintendent of police, Munshiganj, told The Business Standard that both police stations have been constructed to provide services to ensure the protection, safety and security of the mega structure and the adjacent area.

Each of the police stations will comprise one inspector, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and 15 constables.

Police will oversee tax collection at toll booths and manage traffic congestion around the bridge and the service roads.

The law enforcers will also oversee Road and railway slabs and the work of gas pipeline.

The station buildings have been constructed right next to the toll plaza at a cost of Tk35 crore.