PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of 35 projects in Chattogram

Bangladesh

UNB
04 December, 2022, 04:55 pm
04 December, 2022, 04:55 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated 29 development projects and unveiled the foundation stones of six proposed projects in Chattogram.

The prime minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of the projects ahead of joining a rally organised by Awami League's Chattogram North and South district units at the historical Railway Polo Ground in the city.

The total cost of the 35 projects is Tk3,398.66 crore; of which, Tk1,897.61 crore was spent to implement the 29 projects, while the estimated cost of six other projects is some Tk1501.05 crore.

The projects involve procurement of necessary equipment for different yards and terminals of Chittagong port, banks protection and flood control of the Halda River and Dhurang canal in Fatikchhari and Hathajari upazilas, and construction and extension of different school, college and madrasa buildings.

