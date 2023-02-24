PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj Saturday

Bangladesh

BSS
24 February, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 11:50 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate 44 projects during her daylong visit to Gopalganj on Saturday.

The premier is also likely to lay foundation stones of five other projects.

The 44 projects include two rural piped water supply schemes - one at Dumuria union under Tungipara upazila and another one at Ramshil union under Kotalipara upazila, 24 meter RCC girder bridge on Gopalpur UP Office-Kajulia UP via Boraihati Polshair Bazar Road and 99 meter girder bridge on Kushli GC-Dharabashail GC via Mitradanga, Sonakhali Road in Tungipara upazila, four-storey Shuagram Bohumukhi High School at Kotalipara, three-storey girls hostel (100 beds) at Sheikh Hasina Adarsha Degree College at Kotalipara, four-storey academic building of Kotalipara SN Institution, Kotalipara Poura Kitchen Market and Kotalipara Upazila Parishad built Sheikh Russel Library at Bhangarhat Talimpur Telihati High School at Kotalipara upazila, 'Mukta Manch' on the ancestral home of poet Sukanta Bhattacharya at Kotalipara, flood shelter center at Uttar Kotalipara Rammohon High School at Kotalipara, one-storey commercial building having 10-storey foundation at Boro Bazar in Gopalganj Sadar.

The prime minister will lay foundation stones of Gopalganj Zilla Tathya Complex Bhaban and Kotalipara Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre under Public Works Department, Radhaganj Union Bhangarhat Bazar Development and Mural Construction on 1971 Liberation War at Koralipara Upazila under Local Government Engineering Department and building Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural at 11 union parishads under Kotalipara Upazila Parishad.

