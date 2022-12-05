PM Hasina to inaugurate International Fleet Review in Cox's Bazar Wednesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to formally inaugurate the International Fleet Review-2022 on Wednesday.

The four-day IFR 2022 will begin at Inani of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday which will be attended by Navies and Maritime Organisations from 28 countries including Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Navy is organising the IFR on the occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of independence of the country.

It will be the first ever IFR in the country with participation of so many countries including the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey and the Netherlands.

According to the Navy website, the IFR 2022 will serve as an ideal platform for world's Navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in the international arena.

The Navy headquarters expect that the International Fleet Review will be a great opportunity for Bangladesh in general and Bangladesh Navy in particular to interact with world Navies in Bangladeshi waters, promote tourism and infrastructure development in the coastal areas of the country.

The broad schedule of the events includes Inauguration followed by a Beach Parade, glimpses of Special Force's activities at sea and Fleet Review.

Cultural events participated by foreign participants and International Food Festival will also be there to showcase the diverse culture and rich traditions of Bangladesh and the participating countries.