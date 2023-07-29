PM to inaugurate district model mosque in C'nawabganj tomorrow

BSS
29 July, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 05:06 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the newly constructed district model mosque here along with other 49 model mosques of the country being virtually connected at 10am tomorrow.

Under the project for the construction of 560 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the district and upazila headquarters have already been constructed the four-storey mosque and Islamic cultural centre at Oktroy Square in the town at a cost of Tk13.92 crore under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The area of the ground floor is 10,600 square feet, the first floor is 9,800 square feet, the second floor is 7,800 square feet and the third floor is 7,800 square feet, PWD sources said.

The sources added that the mosque and the cultural centre has the facilities of separate arrangements for the prayer of men and women, air-conditioning, training and registration of the hajj pilgrims, Imams training, Islamic research centre, Islamic library, autism corner, bath and janaja for dead people, parking, hifjkhana (Reading room), pre-primary education, teaching of Quran, mass education, conference room, guest rooms and social welfare programmes.

Model mosques in Chapainawabganj sadar, Shibganj, Nachole and Bholahat upazilas have already inaugurated earlier and the construction of Gomostapur upazila model mosque has been going on, the sources further added.

Executive Engineer of the PWD AM Iftekhar Mazid said,  as per the concept of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina based on the Islamic Foundation Act-1975, section 11(Ka) made by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman these mosques are being constructed to enhance Islamic ideology.

