PM to inaugurate Bangladesh Business Summit on Saturday

Bangladesh

BSS
10 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 12:25 pm

Related News

PM to inaugurate Bangladesh Business Summit on Saturday

BSS
10 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
PM to inaugurate Bangladesh Business Summit on Saturday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the "Bangladesh Business Summit" on Saturday for expanding the country's trade and investment.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Bangladesh Business Summit' on Saturday morning," FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is organising the three-day event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

Ministers from seven countries including the United Kingdom (UK), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia(KSA), China, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, CEOs of 12 multinational companies and more than 200 foreign investors and business leaders from 17 countries of the world are going to participate in the summit.

The event is being organised as a part of the FBCCI's 50th founding anniversary celebrations with the aim of creating new opportunities for trade and investment by showcasing the country's economic potential before a global audience.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said the summit will highlight the success stories that have set the foundation for Bangladesh's sustainable growth.

"This summit will play an important role in tapping Bangladesh's full economic potential, expanding trade and attracting investments," he added.

Jashim Uddin said business representatives from both home and abroad are having to pay considerable sums as a registration fee to participate in the event.

"This shows that people are very interested in the business environment of Bangladesh. They want to start their business here and so, we have to take this opportunity," he added.

Jashim Uddin said, "The country didn't have such capacity of attracting investment in the past. But, such capacity has now been created. Companies like Walmart and Zara have made their presence in Kolkata. Now, the time has come to step into Bangladesh. Apart from creating high export potentials, the local consumer market has also been expanded."
 
Mentioning that the countrywide 100 special economic zones are now more visible than in the past, he said that there is a need to project such capacity as the government has been prioritizing the facilitation of business to move forward the economy.

"Some 750 people have already registered for the summit. Apart from this, a number of people will attend the summit without registration," he added.

Jashim Uddin mentioned that the summit will showcase dynamic business investment opportunities and improvements to the local business climate while also giving insights on investment priorities of global investors to improve policy-making.

The summit will also facilitate the exchange of success stories and good practices among investors, he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Commerce Ministry and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) are partnering with the FBCCI for the summit.

There will be three plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel sessions, business-to-business meets, networking sessions, open house reception and guided tours for international delegates.

The summit will feature the "CNN Experience", which will consist of a series of thought-leadership sessions focusing on the country's business climate, investment opportunities, and future sustainable impetus.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh Business Summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

3h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

2h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

14h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

15h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

19h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway