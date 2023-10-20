PM to inaugurate Bangladesh Bar Council building Saturday

The 15-floor modern building was built at a cost of Tk138 crore

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: UNB
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate newly-constructed building of Bangladesh Bar Council in the capital on Saturday (21 October).

The 15-floor modern building was built at a cost of Tk138 crore, adequate office space, meeting room, two conference rooms, record room, store room, waiting area, cafeteria, day-care centre, exhibition space, registration room, bank, accounts section, IT section, among other facilities.

Built under the supervision of Law and Justice Division and designed by Department of Architecture, the building has five tribunal rooms, multipurpose hall and separate prayers room, an official release said.

More than hundred lawyers will be able to live in the building, with TV lounge, kitchen and dining hall.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also scheduled to join as chief guest at lawyers' grand rally on Historic Suhrawardi Udyan tomorrow. Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq will preside over the rally.

