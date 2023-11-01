PM to inaugurate Agargaon-Motijheel metro on 4 Nov

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the metro rail service on November 4, covering the Agargaon to Motijheel section as part of the MRT Line-6 project, said MAN Siddique, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

"During the inauguration, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will commence the metro rail service at Agargaon station and travel with her associates on the subsequent train to attend a ceremony at the concourse level of Motijheel metro station," he stated.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the construction works of the MRT Line-5 (Northern route) and unveil the inaugural plaque of the MRT Line-6 at Motijheel station, according to Siddique.

He made these announcements during a morning press briefing held at the DMTCL's conference room.

Siddique said that the regular metro rail operation from Uttara to Agargaon will be suspended on Saturday (4 November) due to the inauguration ceremony.

The operation of metro rail will be resumed on Sunday the day after the inauguration.

Initially, the metro rail will operate in the Uttara-Motijheel section from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, for four hours a day. The service will operate up to 8:30 pm in the Uttara-Agargaon section.

Metro trains will have stoppages at Farmgate, Bangladesh Secretariat, and Motijheel stations on the Agargaon-Motijheel route, with a headway of 10 minutes between trains.