PM to inaugurate Agargaon-Motijheel metro on 4 Nov

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 01:13 pm

Related News

PM to inaugurate Agargaon-Motijheel metro on 4 Nov

Additionally, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the construction works of the MRT Line-5 (Northern route) and unveil the inaugural plaque of the MRT Line-6 at Motijheel station, according to Siddique

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 01:13 pm
A general view of the metro rail. Photo: TBS
A general view of the metro rail. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the metro rail service on November 4, covering the Agargaon to Motijheel section as part of the MRT Line-6 project, said MAN Siddique, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

"During the inauguration, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will commence the metro rail service at Agargaon station and travel with her associates on the subsequent train to attend a ceremony at the concourse level of Motijheel metro station," he stated.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the construction works of the MRT Line-5 (Northern route) and unveil the inaugural plaque of the MRT Line-6 at Motijheel station, according to Siddique. 

He made these announcements during a morning press briefing held at the DMTCL's conference room.

Siddique said that the regular metro rail operation from Uttara to Agargaon will be suspended on Saturday (4 November) due to the inauguration ceremony. 

The operation of metro rail will be resumed on Sunday the day after the inauguration.
Initially, the metro rail will operate in the Uttara-Motijheel section from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, for four hours a day. The service will operate up to 8:30 pm in the Uttara-Agargaon section.

Metro trains will have stoppages at Farmgate, Bangladesh Secretariat, and Motijheel stations on the Agargaon-Motijheel route, with a headway of 10 minutes between trains.

Top News

metro rail / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Why government websites are ‘not secure' to enter

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

23h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

23h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

2h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

17h | TBS Economy
Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

16h | TBS SPORTS
No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

18h | TBS World