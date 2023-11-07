PM to inaugurate 24 dev projects in Khulna on 13 Nov

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate 22 development projects and lay foundation stones of two development projects in Khulna on 13 November.

According to Khulna district administration, the papers of 24 projects have already been sent to the prime minister's office.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Khondokar Yasir Arefin told BSS today, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 22 development projects and lay foundation stones of two others projects involving around Tk391.12 crore from a grand rally to be held at Khulna Circuit House ground on 13 November."

Among the projects, eight are implemented by the Department of Public Works. These  are - Genocide and Torture Archive and Museum building, Civil Surgeon office building and residence, Technical Training Centre in Paikgacha upazila, renovation and modernisation of Khulna Apprentice Training Office, Khulna BSTI regional office, Women's hostel building, Paikgacha upazila sub-registry office building and Boys' hostel construction of Agricultural Training Institute at Daulatpur.

Ten other projects, implemented by Education Engineering Department (EED), are Dumuria Technical School and College, Boyra Secondary School, Khulna Collegiate School, Government LBK Degree Women's College, Government Bangabandhu College, Chalna Bazar Government Girls' High School, Talimul Millat Rahmatia Fazil Madrasa, Nazrul Nagar Secondary Girls' School,  RRF Secondary School and Arong Ghata Secondary School.

Meanwhile, the premier will also lay two foundations of two projects of Khulna City Corporation and EED. The projects are - construction of Sanitary Landfill and Dighalia Technical School and College respectively.

