PM holds meeting with Qatar Premier

Bangladesh

16 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting with Qatar&#039;s Premier and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 16 February 2024. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting with Qatar's Premier and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 16 February 2024. Photo: BSS

A meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Premier and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

The meeting was held at the conference venue, Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, this afternoon (16 February).

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual and global interests.

Among others, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Masud Bin Momen were present during the meetings.

The Munich Security Conference 2024 is being held in German city Munich from February 16 to 18.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / meeting / Munich Security Conference

