PM holds bilateral meetings with four presidents

Bangladesh

BSS
24 August, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:36 pm

Photo collected from the Facebook page of foreign ministry.
Photo collected from the Facebook page of foreign ministry.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today held bilateral meetings with heads of state of four countries on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit here.

The bilateral meetings between Sheikh Hasina and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Tanzania Dr Saima Sulluhu and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi were held at Sandton Convention Centre.

During the meetings, the premier called for larger investment from the countries and put emphasis on enhancement of bilateral and trade relations for mutual benefits.

A meeting was also held between Bangladesh premier and President of the New Development Bank Dilma Vana Rousseff at the same venue.

The prime minister arrived in Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit on 22 August at the invitation of the Current Chair of BRICS and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On the sidelines of the BRICS Plus Dialogue, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo earlier exchanged pleasantries with the Bangladesh premier.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Vice-President of Uganda, Deputy Prime Minister of South Africa, Russian Foreign Minister, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia also exchanged pleasantries with Sheikh Hasina.

The premier also joined a photo session with the heads of state and government who arrived in Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.

After wrapping up her four-day visit in South Africa, the prime minister will depart Johannesburg for home on August 26 and is expected to arrive in Dhaka on 27 August morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / BRICS summit / Bangladesh

Comments

