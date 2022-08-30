PM to hold talks with tea workers virtually Sunday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 05:14 pm

Related News

PM to hold talks with tea workers virtually Sunday

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 05:14 pm
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will talk to the tea workers in different areas of the country through video conference on Saturday (3 September). 

The premier will address the conference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday at 4pm, said PM's assistant press secretary MM Imrul Kayes Tuesday (30 August). 

"The prime minister is likely to hold a video conference with the tea workers on Saturday in the afternoon," he told the media. 

Earlier, the prime minister held a meeting with the owners of tea gardens last Saturday where she fixed the minimum daily wage of the workers at Tk170.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Tea workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

6h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

7h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos
PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

5h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

5h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries