PM to hold talks with tea workers virtually Sunday

The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will talk to the tea workers in different areas of the country through video conference on Saturday (3 September).

The premier will address the conference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday at 4pm, said PM's assistant press secretary MM Imrul Kayes Tuesday (30 August).

"The prime minister is likely to hold a video conference with the tea workers on Saturday in the afternoon," he told the media.

Earlier, the prime minister held a meeting with the owners of tea gardens last Saturday where she fixed the minimum daily wage of the workers at Tk170.