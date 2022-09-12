PM to hold press conference on India visit Wednesday 

Bangladesh

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss various aspects of her recent visit to India. 

The Prime Minister's Press Wing sent invitations to the media on Monday (12 September) through a press release for attending the conference. 

She will attend the conference in-person, said M M Imrul Kayes, assistant press secretary to PM. 

Sheikh Hasina recently went on a four-day official visit to India for the first time in three years. The last time she travelled to India was in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

She started her India tour by offering prayers at the much-revered Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in New Delhi on 5 September.

Before that, the Bangladesh premier arrived at the Palam Airport in New Delhi on the same day as India rolled out the red carpet to welcome Sheikh Hasina.

On the first day of her India visit, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar paid a call on the Bangladesh premier at summit room of her Place of Residence, ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina had bilateral talks and a one-to-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House on the second day of her India visit on 6 September.

The Bangladesh premier was formally received by her Indian counterpart while a ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to her.

After holding the bilateral talks, seven MoUs (Memorandums of Understandings) were signed between the two neighbouring countries that included a MoU on withdrawal of 153 cusec water from Kushiara River by Bangladesh.

The two premiers also unveiled several projects jointly taken by both the countries that included Unit-I of Maitree Power Plant, a 1320 (660x2) MW super critical coal-fired thermal power plant at Rampal, Khulna.

A joint statement was issued later in which India has offered free transit to Bangladesh for exporting its products to third country as Bangladesh premier and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have reiterated their strong commitment to strengthen bilateral relations further.

On the same day, Sheikh Hasina joined a luncheon hosted in her honour by the Indian premier.

She also had separate courtesy calls on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The premier paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on 6 September.

The next day, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region of India G. Kishan Reddy and Nobel laureate Kailash Shatyarthi had calls on the Bangladesh premier.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina at her palace of residence on the same day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh-India

