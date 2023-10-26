PM highlights AL's struggles to restore democracy in Bangladesh during discussion with European Commissioner

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted Bangladesh Awami League's struggles to restore democracy in Bangladesh and create an environment conducive for free and fair elections during a discussion with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen.

She also spoke about establishing an independent Election Commission, photo ID/biometric information-based voter list, and transparent ballot boxes.

The issues were discussed when the European Commissioner for International Partnerships called on the prime minister at her hotel suite in Brussels.

Jutta Urpilainen hoped that the upcoming general election in Bangladesh would be held in a free and fair environment, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The European Commissioner lauded the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-EU partnership and expressed EU's commitment to further deepen this relationship.

Urpilainen also underscored potential areas of cooperation in energy transition, digital infrastructure, transport corridors, human capital development and decent work.

Hasina thanked the EU for its continued support to Bangladesh's socio-economic development, particularly in green transition, education and skill development.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, among others, were present at the discussion.

Bangladesh can support EU's efforts to diversify production of pharmaceuticals, vaccines: PM tells EIB President

In a separate meeting, PM Hasina sought support of the international community, including the European Union (EU), for an "early, safe and sustainable" repatriation of the forcibly-displaced Rohingyas.

The prime minister said the repatriation of the Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland, Myanmar, is required for the sake of "peace and stability" in the region.

The issue was discussed when European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic met Prime Minister Hasina at her hotel suite in Brussels on 25 October.

The PM thanked the EU for its continued support to Bangladesh's disaster management, particularly in earthquake preparedness.

During the meeting, the European Commissioner lauded Bangladesh's outstanding socio-economic development under the leadership of Hasina.

He also lauded Bangladesh's success in disaster management, including an early-warning system, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

He commended Bangladesh for its generous hosting of the Rohingyas and announced an additional Euro 10.5 million assistance for the Rohingyas.

Efforts to diversify production of pharmaceuticals, vaccines

On the other hand, European Investment Bank (EIB) President Dr Werner Hoyer appreciated the use of the Euro 1 billion loan portfolio for Bangladesh since 2000 in areas of shared priorities.

He noted, in particular, progress in projects – under implementation – under water treatment and rail link upgradation.

PM Hasina held a meeting with the European Investment Bank (EIB) president recently at her hotel suite in Brussels.

She referred to the achievements made so far in ensuring safe water and sanitation for nearly 97 percent of the population in Bangladesh.

She requested EIB to consider supporting river dredging, water conservation, and surface irrigation.

PM Hasina also mentioned the initiatives taken by her government to develop dual-track railway, to promote cost-effective passenger and container traffic.

She appreciated the interest of multilateral development banks in financing such impactful connectivity projects.

The EIB president referred to the loan package of Euro 250 million signed in 2021, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

He shared that the disbursement of the amount would commence soon for the purpose of strengthening the health system.

The EIB president observed that Bangladesh was in an ideal situation to roll out vaccine production.

The prime minister informed him about the measures taken by the government to develop a vaccine production facility and a molecular testing laboratory.

She suggested that EIB extend support for necessary infrastructure development for these initiatives.

She reiterated that Bangladesh could support the EU's efforts to diversify production of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical equipment.

She also discussed possible support measures for combating dengue outbreaks, including through vaccines.

The EIB is the largest multilateral public bank in the world.

In 2022 it financed around Euro 10.8 billion in investments outside the European Union via EIB Global, the arm of the bank created that year for activities beyond Europe.

Since the beginning of its operations in Bangladesh in 2000, the EIB has supported six projects in the country and has invested more than Euro 670 million in water, transport and health projects.

PM states Bangladesh's anti-war position

Vice-President of the European Parliament Nicola Beer met Prime Minister Hasina at her hotel suite in Brussels.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the urgency to end conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The prime minister stated Bangladesh's position against wars anywhere in the world, highlighting that women and children suffer the most in wars and conflicts.

The European Parliament's Vice-President underscored closer cooperation between the European Parliament and Bangladesh Parliament, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

Both sides also discussed women's empowerment, particularly in politics, education and workforce.

The prime minister also held a meeting with European Commission's Executive Vice President for an Economy that Works for People and EU's Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on October 25 at the former's hotel suite in Brussels.

At the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation on post-LDC trade terms, green transition and renewable energy, circular economy, aviation, investment and ICT.