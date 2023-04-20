PM Hasina's upcoming visit to elevate Dhaka-Tokyo ties to 'new stage with new dimensions': Japanese Envoy

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori is seen in conversation with UNB Diplomatic Correspondent at ambassador's official residence in Dhaka on April 20, 2022. Photo: UNB

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to Japan should be one of the historic moments in the two countries' bilateral relationship, elevating it to a "new stage with new dimensions."

"This visit is taking place after two postponements. That's why I myself have big expectations. I do expect that we will have very meaningful and tangible results," he told UNB in an interview at his residence, noting that the relationship should be elevated to a new stage deepening it in several perspectives and widening scopes for collaboration and cooperation.

For example, in terms of economic relations, the envoy said, they should gradually shift the relations from donor-recipient to mutually beneficial "Eco Partner" on trade and investment.

In order to realize that, Ambassador Iwama said they are in discussion on a possible "Economic Partnership Agreement" as Bangladesh is set to graduate from the LDC status in 2026. "I hope our leaders will acknowledge this development."

Asked whether taking the relationship to a new stage means strategic level, the ambassador said people tend to say from comprehensive partnership to strategic level but he does not want to stick to that notion.

"Definitely, we would like to elevate the relationship to a new stage. You can define it as strategic but strategic means we are doing security and defence cooperation," said Ambassador Iwama.

He said the existing economic relations will be deepened with the diversification of scopes including people-to-people relations and that is also something strategic and long-term. "That's my understanding."

In 2014, Bangladesh and Japan reached an agreement on a comprehensive partnership and the two countries have made "so many good initiatives" together under the BIG-B initiative.

Expectations on FOIP

Japan hopes that Bangladesh would play a vital role in materialising its new Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision announced by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on March 20 this year.

Japan is eyeing practical cooperation with Bangladesh to realise the FOIP for ensuring a rules-based international order to bring stability and prosperity for every country as well as to secure peace and prosperity in the region.

In the new plan, four pillars of cooperation for the FOIP were launched – "principles for peace and rules for prosperity," "addressing challenges in an Indo-Pacific way," "multi-layered connectivity," and "extending efforts for security and safe use of the sea to the air."

"Concisely speaking, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio emphasized the importance of dialogue with the so-called Global South," said the ambassador, noting that he is very happy that this visit coincidently is going to be the first visit from the Indo-Pacific region after his new idea on FOIP as PM Kishida will receive a very high-ranking guest.

The envoy said there are so many aspects but connectivity is one of the key elements and PM Kishida mentioned connectivity in a specific term – connectivity between Matarbari and the Northeast part of India. "This is a new idea."

"I think we can share common values as Bangladesh also supports freedom of navigation, connectivity and so on. The basic parts of our initiatives are similar. In that sense we can say we are partners in terms of new initiatives by PM Kishida," said the Japanese ambassador.

Japan expects Bangladesh's contribution to trilateral initiative on connectivity front, he added

Quad and Japan's Views

Responding to a question, the ambassador said Quad is not a military alliance and military and political stability is one of the elements to be discussed during the four countries' dialogue.

"It's not a military initiative. So, please don't worry that in the two leaders' meeting, PM Kishida would not ask PM Hasina to join Quad saying – please join Quad and let's have a military alliance. This is not the case," said the envoy.

MoUs and Deals

The Japanese side said discussion is still going on the bilateral instruments to be signed during PM Hasina's visit.

The ambassador, however, said several instruments between the relevant ministries and counterparts will be signed. "But I can't say in which areas at this moment.

The Bangladesh side said 8-10 agreements and MoUs are likely to be signed as the two countries are willing to take the bilateral relations to a new height.

"There's a possibility to sign 8-10 deals and MoUs. We will inform you further through a separate briefing," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters in a weekly briefing.

PM Hasina will be on an official visit to Japan from April 25 to 28, at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

Both Dhaka and Tokyo hope that this visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

This will be the sixth visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan. Earlier, the PM visited Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

During her stay in Japan this time, the prime minister will be received by the Emperor of Japan.

Fumio will hold a summit meeting with Hasina and then host a working dinner in her honour.

During the visit, the PM is scheduled to attend an investment summit and a community reception along with a few bilateral meetings.

She will also hand over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to a few Japanese nationals, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.