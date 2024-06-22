PM Hasina's state visit reflects depth of Bangladesh-India Maitri: Jaishankar 

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 8, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

The state visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India reflects the depth of the Bangladesh-India Maitri (friendship), Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said today (22 June).

PM Hasina is the first state guest in India's new term shows the importance they attach to the Bangladesh-India relationship, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bangladesh lies at the intersection of their Neighborhood First, Act East, SAGAR and Indo-Pacific policies.

"Being truly good neighbours, our ties are consolidating traditional areas and covering new ground," Jaishankar said in a message shared from X.

The documents signed today show the breadth of the bonds, he said.

"From seas to space, digital, green and health, military, rail and disaster, our two countries are collaborating across all avenues of human endeavour," said Jaishankar.

He said he is confident that under PM Narendra Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh-India partnership will keep growing from strength to strength.

A quick look on outcomes

Shared vision for India-Bangladesh digital partnership

Shared vision for India-Bangladesh green partnership

MoU on maritime cooperation and blue economy

MoU between In-Space and Bangladesh's Ministry of ICT and Telecom

MoU between Ministry of Railways, Government of India and Ministry of Railways, Government of Bangladesh for railway connectivity

MoU for cooperation in oceanography between Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) and India's National Institute of Oceanographic Institute (NIO) under CSIR

MoU between Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Mirpur for cooperation concerning Military education in the field of strategic and operational studies

Renewal of MoU for cooperation in health and medicine

Renewal of MoU between NDMA and Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief for cooperation in the field of Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation

Renewal of MoU for cooperation in Fisheries.

Announcements