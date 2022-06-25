PM Hasina’s grit, courage behind Padma Bridge completion: Cabinet secy 

TBS Report 
25 June, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 01:28 pm

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam. Photo: Collected
Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's unparalleled grit and courage are the driving factors behind the completion of the construction of the long-waited Padma Bridge, says Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

He made the remarks while addressing the inauguration event of the much-anticipated 6.15km Padma Bridge at Mawa point in Munshiganj around 10:15pm on Saturday.

"The construction of Padma Bridge has united the country. It is a symbol of our self-reliance and self-respect.

"I would like to thank the people of both sides of the bridge for their help and support. Over 5,000 people have worked on this mega project," the cabinet secretary added.

He said, "I would like to specially mention the name of Deputy Project Director (Technical) Md Kamruzzaman who delayed his kidney transplant for a year for the construction of the bridge.

"I thank the Bangladesh Army, Awami League leaders and activits of and local government representatives for their hard work."

"The bridge will last for 100 years. We want the cooperation of everyone for the safety and security of the bridge," Khandaker Anwarul Islam furthered.
 

