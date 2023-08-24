PM Hasina writes to Modi hailing India’s historic landing on moon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a message to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi congratulating him and the people of India on the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3.

In her message to Prime Minister Modi on 23 August, PM Hasina conveyed her felicitations to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and its scientists for making India the fourth nation globally to land a spacecraft on the moon's surface.

The premier also conveyed that Bangladesh rejoices with India on this momentous occasion and on this historic achievement, which is a matter of immense pride and inspiration to all the South Asian countries in advancing the science and space technology sector.

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on the moon in 'victory cry of a new India'

India has made history as its Moon mission becomes the first to land in the lunar south pole region.

With this, India joins an elite club of countries to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the US, the former Soviet Union and China.

The Vikram lander from Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down as planned at 18:04 local time (12:34 GMT).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Chandrayaan-3

