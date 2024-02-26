PM Hasina writes back to Biden

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has written back to US President Joe Biden. It is a response to the letter sent by the US President to the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Bangladesh Ambassador to USA, Muhammad Imran, will hand over the original copy of the letter to the White House.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud also handed over a copy of the letter to Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, US National Security Council (NSC), Eileen Laubacher on Sunday (25 February).

Eileen Laubacher led an inter-agency US delegation during her meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The USAID's Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia Michael Schiffer, the US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) Afreen Akhter, and CDA of the US Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave were present at the meeting.

On the other side, the meeting was attended by Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran and Director General of Foreign Ministry's North America Wing Khandker Masudul Alam and other officials from the ministry.

The discussions centred around exploring new avenues to deepen the existing relationship. Economic cooperation, trade and investment, Rohingya humanitarian response, climate change, and energy were in focus during the meeting.

During the meeting, the foreign minister said, "We want to begin a new chapter of relations with them" and added that the nations will benefit through strengthening the relations.

The minister reiterated Bangladesh's steadfast position in favour of peace and against any form of war.

He asked for the US to use its leverage to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Minister Hasan also hoped for the Russia-Ukraine war to end.

The extradition of Bangabandhu's self-confessed killer Rashed Chowdhury from the US was also discussed.

At the time, he asked for the withdrawal of the US sanction on RAB.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden wrote to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressing his willingness to work together to achieve Bangladesh's economic goals. He also expressed willingness to partner with Bangladesh on the shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As the two countries embark on the next chapter of the US-Bangladesh partnership, Biden said he wants to convey the sincere desire of his administration to continue their work together on regional and global security, economic development, climate change and energy, global health, humanitarian support, especially for Rohingya refugees, and more.

"We have a long and successful history of working together to solve problems, and our strong people-to-people ties are the foundation of this relationship," the US President wrote to PM Sheikh Hasina.