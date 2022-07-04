PM Hasina visits Gopalganj via Padma Bridge

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has travelled to Gopalganj's Tungipara via the Padma Bridge for the first time.

She has made the journey by road and is scheduled to return to Dhaka by helicopter later on Monday.

The premier started for Tungipara around 8am from Ganobhaban. She paid her toll at the Mawa end of the bridge at around 9:15am.

After getting onto the bridge, she got out of her car, accompanied by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul and other members of her family, to enjoy the view of River Padma from the establishment.

The prime minister's convoy also took a break at the Jazira of the Padma Bridge.

The prime minister previously reached Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11:40am after over a three-hour ride by road.

After arrival, Sheikh Hasina placed wreath at the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mausoleum at 12am and offered special prayers.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of 15 August, 1975 along with most of his family members.

Family members of the prime minister were present at that time.

She will join a milad mahfil arranged in Gopalganj there and will meet the leaders of the district and upazila Awami League and its associate organisations.

The district administration said that all the necessary arrangements for the premier's visit have been made.

