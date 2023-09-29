Work to enhance country's image further: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
29 September, 2023, 11:10 am
29 September, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked officials of the Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC to work with sincerity and patriotism to enhance the country's image further.

"Discharge duties with utmost sincerity, professionalism, honesty, and patriotism to further enhance the country's image," she said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while exchanging views with the officials while visiting the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday (27 September), said an official release.

She also went round different parts of the embassy, including Shaheed Minar and Bangabandhu Corner.

On her arrival at the embassy, the premier was received by the Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran with a flower bouquet.

The Prime Minister first paid deep homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his bust at the Bangabandhu Corner of the Embassy.

 

She stood in solemn silence there for some time as a mark of profound respect to the Father of the Nation.

The Prime Minister earlier laid the foundation stone of the Chancery Building in 1997 and inaugurated the newly constructed building in 2000.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen, senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), including its Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Washington / Bangladesh

