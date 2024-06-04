PM Hasina to visit New Delhi 21-22 June and China 9-12 July: source

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit New Delhi and Beijing in June and July to deepen Bangladesh's ties with Asia's two leading economic powers.

The prime minister will likely pay an official visit to New Delhi on June 21-22 and to Beijing on July 9-12, a senior Bangladeshi official told UNB.

Following the formation of the new government, Hasina attended the Munich Security Conference during a multilateral visit to Germany in February, highlighting her active engagement on the global stage.

PM Hasina's visit to India is taking place following the conclusion of the neighbouring country's national election, the world's largest democratic exercise, spanning seven phases from 19 April to 1 June, with the vote count on 4 June.

PM Hasina's visit to New Delhi will be a milestone in taking the relations to extra heights, a diplomatic source said.

In January, Prime Minister Modi extended warm congratulations to PM Hasina on her electoral victory, expressing hopes for the continued strengthening of the historically close ties between India and Bangladesh.

The last bilateral engagement between PM Modi and PM Hasina occurred during the G-20 Leaders Summit in September 2023, where Bangladesh was the guest country.

Modi is also expected to extend invitations to South Asian and BIMSTEC country leaders for his swearing-in ceremony, fostering regional cooperation.

Additionally, Hasina's forthcoming visit to China in July was underscored during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, who reiterated China's commitment to boosting investment in Bangladesh and enhancing bilateral relations.

Ambassador Yao emphasised the visit's significance in promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange, aligning with Bangladesh's aspirations for "Vision 2041" and the realisation of a "Smart Bangladesh."

"It will be another historical one. It will be a game-changer. It will open a new chapter," Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen told reporters while responding to a question at a seminar on Sunday night about Hasina's forthcoming trip.

The ambassador made the remarks when a reporter sought to know about a date of PM's Hasina's proposed visit next month.

"Let's wait and see," the envoy said.

Recently, Yao said Bangladesh and China should deepen their strategic partnership for cooperation and explore new growth points.

"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative," he said.

The ambassador said they were particularly willing to promote the upgrading of industries and the digitalisation process in Bangladesh.