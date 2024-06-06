PM Hasina to leave for India tomorrow to attend oath-taking ceremony of Modi

Bangladesh

BSS
06 June, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 10:29 am

PM Hasina to leave for India tomorrow to attend oath-taking ceremony of Modi

The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi at 4pm tomorrow and will return home at noon on 9 June after attending the swearing-in ceremony

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meet her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a visit to New Delhi on 6 September 2022. File Photo: UNB
File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meet her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a visit to New Delhi on 6 September 2022. File Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for New Delhi tomorrow (7 June) to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term.

"The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi at 4pm tomorrow and will return home at noon on 9 June after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi," PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam told BSS.

Looking forward to working together to further strengthen people-centric partnership with Bangladesh: Modi

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to attend his government's swearing-in ceremony during a telephone conversation. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation.

Modi is likely to take oath on 8 June as the BJP-led NDA scraped past the majority mark to win 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Narendra Modi / India Election 2024

