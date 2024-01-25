PM Hasina to visit Germany in February to join Munich conference: FM Hasan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to visit Germany in February to attend the Munich Security Conference, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (25 January).

This will mark her first foreign tour since assuming office for the fourth consecutive term.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud confirmed the news during a media briefing following a meeting with German and French envoys in Dhaka today.

According to sources from the foreign ministry, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to depart for Germany on 15 February and return on 18 February after participating in the two-day conference.

A diplomatic letter has already been sent to Germany, requesting a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

However, as of now, the meeting has not been confirmed by the European country, the source added.