PM Hasina to visit Barishal for election rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League (AL) president, will visit Barishal today after five years to hold a rally ahead of the 7 January election.

Before her arrival in the city, final preparations for the rally, including setting up the stage at the designated rally site, Bangabandhu Uddyan, have already been completed, said Balram Poddar, a member of the AL's central executive committee.

"The leader's arrival is significant for us. Party leaders, workers, and people throughout the division are eager to welcome her. The rally site has been prepared," he said.

"We are targeting gathering at least one million people at the rally. Given the public interest in the leader's arrival, more than a million people are expected to join the rally," Balram added.

He also informed that the meeting would formally start after the Friday prayers.

The main guest, Sheikh Hasina, will take the stage by 3pm. The rally will be chaired by Abul Hasnat Abdullah, president of the Barishal District AL.

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the AL's central committee, Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim will speak as special guests.

Additionally, 14-party alliance Coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, President of the Bangladesh Workers' Party Rashed Khan Menon, Chairman of the Jatiya Party (JP) Anwar Hossain Manju, Minister of State for Water Resources Zahid Faruk Shamim, and Barishal City Mayor Abul Khair Abdullah will also speak.

Security has been beefed up in Barishal ahead of the prime minister's rally.

Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Jihadul Kabir said, "A four-tier security cordon has been established in the city to ensure a safe and uninterrupted arrival of the Prime Minister. Various intelligence agencies, including police, detective police, and patrol police, are working.

"Patrols in the city have been increased. Members of the law enforcement agencies are on duty in both uniform and plain clothes," he added.

Sheikh Hasina last attended a public meeting at Bangabandhu Uddyan on 8 February 2018.

Five years later, she is again joining an election rally. Although she had planned a visit to Barishal in March of this year, it was later postponed.