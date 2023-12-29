PM Hasina to visit Barishal for election rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 09:33 am

Related News

PM Hasina to visit Barishal for election rally

He also informed that the meeting would formally start after the Friday prayers

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 09:33 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League (AL) president, will visit Barishal today after five years to hold a rally ahead of the 7 January election.

Before her arrival in the city, final preparations for the rally, including setting up the stage at the designated rally site, Bangabandhu Uddyan, have already been completed, said Balram Poddar, a member of the AL's central executive committee.

"The leader's arrival is significant for us. Party leaders, workers, and people throughout the division are eager to welcome her. The rally site has been prepared," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are targeting gathering at least one million people at the rally. Given the public interest in the leader's arrival, more than a million people are expected to join the rally," Balram added.

He also informed that the meeting would formally start after the Friday prayers. 

The main guest, Sheikh Hasina, will take the stage by 3pm. The rally will be chaired by Abul Hasnat Abdullah, president of the Barishal District AL.

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the AL's central committee, Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim will speak as special guests. 

Additionally, 14-party alliance Coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, President of the Bangladesh Workers' Party Rashed Khan Menon, Chairman of the Jatiya Party (JP) Anwar Hossain Manju, Minister of State for Water Resources Zahid Faruk Shamim, and Barishal City Mayor Abul Khair Abdullah will also speak. 

Security has been beefed up in Barishal ahead of the prime minister's rally. 

Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Jihadul Kabir said, "A four-tier security cordon has been established in the city to ensure a safe and uninterrupted arrival of the Prime Minister. Various intelligence agencies, including police, detective police, and patrol police, are working. 

"Patrols in the city have been increased. Members of the law enforcement agencies are on duty in both uniform and plain clothes," he added.

Sheikh Hasina last attended a public meeting at Bangabandhu Uddyan on 8 February 2018. 

Five years later, she is again joining an election rally. Although she had planned a visit to Barishal in March of this year, it was later postponed.

Top News / Politics

Sheikh Hasina / Awami League election campaign / Barishal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

1h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

2h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A step forward: Step Footwear's innovative approach to school shoes

4h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

11h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

13h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

15h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

17h | Videos