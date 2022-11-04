PM Hasina very sincere for welfare of hill region: CHT minister

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing has said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is providing all kinds of cooperation to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people of the hilly regions.

"SHe is very sincere for the welfare of the people of the hill region. Prime Minister is constantly working for the welfare of the people of the country. Her genuine love for the people of the country, spirit of service and continuous tendency to cooperate is leading the country to the pinnacle of development," said the minister Friday at noon in Bagmara Bazar of Noapatong Union of Rowangchari Upazila in Bandarban.

He attended distribution of sewing machines and cattle-goats among the disadvantaged women, agricultural material-spray machines to the farmers and educational materials to the students-the Minister Bir Bahadur said these things at the distribution ceremony as the chief guest.

On the occasion, the minister distributed 20 goats, 20 sewing machines, 30 spray machines and educations materials to the students of Rowangchari Upazila.

Under the chairmanship of Nawapatong Union Parishad Chairman Chanu Mong Marma, Bandarban Additional District Commissioner Lutfar Rahman, Additional Police Superintendent Rezaul karim, Members of Bandarban Zilla Parishad, Rowangchari Upazila Chairman and beneficiaries of all unions were present at the event.