PM Hasina very sincere for welfare of hill region: CHT minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 04:16 pm

Related News

PM Hasina very sincere for welfare of hill region: CHT minister

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 04:16 pm
PM Hasina very sincere for welfare of hill region: CHT minister

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing has said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is providing all kinds of cooperation to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people of the hilly regions. 

"SHe is very sincere for the welfare of the people of the hill region. Prime Minister is constantly working for the welfare of the people of the country. Her genuine love for the people of the country, spirit of service and continuous tendency to cooperate is leading the country to the pinnacle of development," said the minister Friday at noon in Bagmara Bazar of Noapatong Union of Rowangchari Upazila in Bandarban.

He attended distribution of sewing machines and cattle-goats among the disadvantaged women, agricultural material-spray machines to the farmers and educational materials to the students-the Minister Bir Bahadur said these things at the distribution ceremony as the chief guest.

On the occasion, the minister distributed 20 goats, 20 sewing machines, 30 spray machines and educations materials to the students of Rowangchari Upazila.

Under the chairmanship of Nawapatong Union Parishad Chairman Chanu Mong Marma, Bandarban Additional District Commissioner Lutfar Rahman, Additional Police Superintendent Rezaul karim, Members of Bandarban Zilla Parishad, Rowangchari Upazila Chairman and beneficiaries of all unions were present at the event.

Top News

Hill tracts / Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

4h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

2h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

7h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

4h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

7h | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested