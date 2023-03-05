PM Hasina urges UN to take effective measures to stop Ukraine-Russia War

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (4 March) urged the UN to take special and effective measures to stop the Ukraine-Russia War as soon as possible, saying as fast as the war will be ended it will be better for the people.

"We are suffering a lot as a result of the war. Inflation has increased, especially due to non-arrival of goods for sanctions.

"People are suffering a lot because of this (war), people are suffering all over the world. The war needs to stop as soon as possible," she said.

The prime minister made the call during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) this afternoon (Saturday local time), as she arrived here in Qatar to attend 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).

After the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed the newsmen, while Senior Secretary of the foreign ministry Masud Bin Momen was present.

Sheikh Hasina said that the UN secretary general can take special initiative to end the ongoing Ukraine-Russia as soon as possible.

She, however, opined that the countries making profit from the war should help other countries to lessen their sufferings.

While discussing the Rohingya issue, the prime minister urged the UN secretary general for undertaking special steps so that the Myanmar nationals can return to their homeland.

Referring to her government's steps of relocating 30,000 Rohingyas at Bhashan Char, she requested the UN secretary general to cooperate in shifting more Rohingyas there.

Both the prime minister and the UN secretary general agreed that the Rohingyas must go back to Myanmar soon whether there is any change taking place or not in political arena there.

During the meeting, Antonio Guterres highly appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her unprecedented successes in development, diplomacy and in tackling the Covid pandemic, saying: "The achievements are very much encouraging".

The UN secretary general said that they are proud of a leader like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who successfully tackled Covid-19 situation and advanced Bangladesh further even facing the crisis due to the Ukraine war.

The premier also held talks with UNGA President Csaba Korosi separately at Qatar National Convention Centre in the afternoon (Saturday local time).

The foreign minister in the briefing said that Sheikh Hasina in the meeting proposed to form an International Forum involving the South-South countries to find the potential and the things to be done for the welfare of the people as the developed nations do not help as per their promise.

In this regard, she sought the cooperation of the UNGA in holding an international conference on this issue for a day.

In response, the UNGA president opined that the initiative should be taken before the next General Assembly session, saying they would be engaged from July to September next in completing the works on the annual gathering.

During the meeting, the UNGA president also highly lauded the economic progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, mentioning it as "just a miracle."

The two leaders also held discussions on the issue of water management and the impact of climate change.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here to attend 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).

A special VVIP flight (BG-325) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members landed Hamad International Airport, Doha around 1:30pm local time on Saturday.

High-level representatives of Qatar government and the Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam received the prime minister.

Later, Sheikh Hasina was escorted to the place of residence in a ceremonial motorcade.