PM Hasina urges OIC neighbours to resolve their problems through dialogue

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon the OIC neighbours to resolve their problems through dialogue in order to fight a common cause.

"Even if there is a problem among the neighbours of the OIC countries resolve those through dialogue in order to fight a common cause," she reiterated.

She made the call when Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan met with her at her official residence, Ganabhaban amid an escalation of conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call.

The Saudi ambassador handed over a letter inviting the PM to participate in an OIC conference on Women in Islam to be held on November 6-8 in Jeddah.

He handed over another letter seeking support from Bangladesh for his country's bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034.

The prime minister responded positively in this regard, the PM's press secretary said.

The ambassador urged the prime minister for Bangladesh's renewed support for his country's bid to host Expo 2030.

Hasina informed the ambassador that Bangladesh is going to organise an Imam Conference and she invited Imams from the two Holy Mosques to attend the event.