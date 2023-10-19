PM Hasina urges OIC neighbours to resolve their problems through dialogue

Bangladesh

UNB
19 October, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 01:06 pm

Related News

PM Hasina urges OIC neighbours to resolve their problems through dialogue

“Even if there is a problem among the neighbours of the OIC countries resolve those through dialogue in order to fight a common cause,” she reiterated

UNB
19 October, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 01:06 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon the OIC neighbours to resolve their problems through dialogue in order to fight a common cause.

"Even if there is a problem among the neighbours of the OIC countries resolve those through dialogue in order to fight a common cause," she reiterated.

She made the call when Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan met with her at her official residence, Ganabhaban amid an escalation of conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call.

The Saudi ambassador handed over a letter inviting the PM to participate in an OIC conference on Women in Islam to be held on November 6-8 in Jeddah.

He handed over another letter seeking support from Bangladesh for his country's bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034.

The prime minister responded positively in this regard, the PM's press secretary said.

The ambassador urged the prime minister for Bangladesh's renewed support for his country's bid to host Expo 2030.

Hasina informed the ambassador that Bangladesh is going to organise an Imam Conference and she invited Imams from the two Holy Mosques to attend the event.

Top News

PM Hasina / Palestine / Gaza / Middle East / OIC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

12h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

16m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World