PM Hasina unveils vision to build Smart Bangladesh by 2041

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday unveiled her vision to build a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041 along with making it a developed country.

"We will make Bangladesh a developed one by 2041, and that will be Smart Bangladesh," she declared at the inaugural programme of Digital Bangladesh Day 2022 and distribution of prizes among the winners of the Online Quiz Competition 2022.

The ICT Division organised the programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) with the theme "Advanced technology Inclusive Development."

She said that from Digital Bangladesh the country will be transformed into Smart Bangladesh adding that the government has fixed four bases to make the country Smart Bangladesh.

These are -- Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society.

"Every citizen will be skilled in using technology, economic activities will be done through technology, the government will be [technologically] smart and we have already partially done that.

"The whole society will become [technologically] smart too," she said.

Hasina said that the government also formulated the Delta Plan 2100 to outline the development path of the country apart from Vision 2041 for the people.

"We have done this so that future generations could live in this delta facing climate change, develop the country and live in the developed country independently and smartly," she said.

She said that now everything depends on the young generations of the country.

The premier hoped that the young generations will advance the country in the coming days and they will build up themselves as smart citizens to become the soldiers of 2041.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Post, Telecommunication and ICT Ministry Chairman AKM Rahmatullah and ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, the prime minister distributed prizes among the winners. The winners got laptops, mobile phones and certificates.

A documentary on Digital Bangladesh was also screened at the programme.

The prime minister through digital authentication by placing her hand on a tab and inaugurated the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park in Rajshahi and Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre in Barishal.

She also unveiled a graphic novel based on the life sketch of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal and a publication on Digital Bangladesh.

She also distributed Digital Bangladesh Award among the winners.