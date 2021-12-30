PM Hasina unveils SSC results, opens textbook distribution

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday unveiled the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams and inaugurated the distribution of free textbooks among students for the academic year of 2022.

Examinees can get the results from the education board website http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/ and also from the websites of their respective education boards alongside respective education institutions.

The premier virtually joined the event held in this regard at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

Earlier, the chairpersons of 11 education boards – nine general boards, one madrasa education board and one technical education board – handed over the results.

On behalf of the prime minister, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni received the results.

Candidates will be able to get their results from websites and through SMS.

A total of 2,278,098 students participated in the SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen, also spoke at the programme.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, delivered the welcome address, while Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain highlighted different aspects of SSC and equivalent examinations results and book distribution.

Besides, like previous year, the prime minister also inaugurated the free textbook distribution among the students of primary and secondary levels.

A total of 347,022,130 copies of book will be distributed among 41,726,856 students free of cost across the country.

On behalf of the premier, the education minister and the state minister for primary and mass education handed over the books among the selected students from different educational institutions.