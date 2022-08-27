PM Hasina to unveil Bangladesh-China friendship bridge in Pirojpur on 4 Sept

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in the Pirojpur district on 4 September.

Once open, the bridge will connect Pirojpur with the southeastern districts of the country as well as mitigate the unemployment problem of the country by boosting the economy of the district.

The Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge over the Kocha river at Bekutia point of Pirojpur will be unveiled by Hasina virtually, said the manager of Bridge Construction Project, Masud Mahmud Sumon.

The bridge will be named after Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, he told reporters on Thursday.

Construction work on the bridge began on 20 October 2018, at Bekutia point on Barishal-Pirojpur-Khulna road.

It was completed within the stipulated time amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahmud said the one-km-long bridge is 1,500 metres in length and it has 495 viaducts at both ends.

The construction cost of the project is Tk894 crore, of which, China provided Tk654.79 crore as grant.

The bridge will also connect Khulna and Barishal districts.