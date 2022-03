Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during the virtual summit with PM Modi in December, had stressed that India was Bangladesh's 'true friend".(HT Photo/Mohd Zakir)

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India rescued nine Bangladeshis from war-torn Ukraine under its "Operation Ganga", news agency ANI tweeted on Wednesday (9 March).

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'. Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation: Government sources



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/lXcMt8zu4A— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

Under the operation, Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued, Indian government sources have said.