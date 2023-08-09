PM Hasina takes responsibility of Pabna girl's eye treatment

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken on the responsibility of providing eye treatment for a young woman – a beneficiary of the Ashrayan-2 project, receiving shelter in the Bera upazila of Pabna.

During an event in Pabna on Wednesday (9 August), after the premier declared another 12 districts and 123 upazilas free of homeless and landless people as 22,101 more families were provided with abodes under the Ashrayan-2 project, the premier was connected virtually with beneficiaries and local people.

Lily Begum, recipient of shelter in the Chakla Ashrayan-2 project site in Bera Upazila under Pabna, addressed the premier and said she has been suffering from blindness.

She recounted the struggles she had to face due to her condition, saying, "I went blind suddenly. My husband left me because of this. Pray for my son. He is 8 years old and I am struggling to educate my son. My father paid for my treat me by selling our house. But I could not get treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic. I receive disability allowance. You have gifted me a dream home.

Responding to Lily, the prime minister asked where her treatment was done.

Lily then said, "I used to live in Gazipur and worked in garments. I was last treated at the PG hospital in Dhaka."

Then the prime minister directed her to seek treatment at the National Institute of Opthalmology & Hospital and said she would take care of her treatment.