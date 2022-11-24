Elect Awami League to power again: PM Hasina at Jashore rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while addressing a public rally at Jashore today asked the countrymen to vote for Awami League in the upcoming national election.

"Promise whether you will vote for Nouka (boat) or not in the next election," Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, said addressing the rally on Thursday (24 November) afternoon.

"I didn't get any justice. I lost parents, brothers and sisters. Still, I came back. My aim was to establish the rights of the people of the country," PM Hasina said addressing the rally.

"The claim that there is no money in Bangladesh's banks is false. BNP has looted the country. The country has developed so much because Awami League came to power through the people's vote," she added.

"Many people are now making various criticisms about the reserve. But our government has increased the reserve to a record amount. All development projects are undertaken after keeping sufficient reserves in hand. There is no problem with reserves, we have enough money in all our banks. There won't be any problem in the coming days too," PM Hasina said.

"I am hearing various criticisms about the reserve. Many people ask, where did the reserve go? We have not wasted our reserves. We have used it for the welfare of people. We had to buy fuel oil, we bought food grains. We have implemented various projects. Coronavirus vaccination and medical care have been confirmed. We have to spend from the reserve for these works. Because we are always thinking about people and carrying out development activities," she added.

The premier participated in Awami League's election rally in person for the first time after three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: TBS

Pinning upon the arrival of the premier, Jashore turned into a festive town while people of all strata as well as leaders and activists of AL have been enthusiastic.

The AL leaders said the arrival of Sheikh Hasina has created excitement among the leaders and activists not only in Jashore but also in the entire southern region.

Photo: TBS

Jashore Awami League President Shahidul Islam presided over the rally. AL Presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, and others spoke at the event.