Elect Awami League to power again: PM Hasina at Jashore rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 04:18 pm

Related News

Elect Awami League to power again: PM Hasina at Jashore rally

"Many people are now making various criticisms about the reserve. But our government has increased the reserve to a record amount. All development projects are undertaken after keeping sufficient reserves in hand. There is no problem with reserves, we have enough money in all our banks. There won't be any problem in the coming days too," PM Hasina said

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 04:18 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while addressing a public rally at Jashore today asked the countrymen to vote for Awami League in the upcoming national election.

"Promise whether you will vote for Nouka (boat) or not in the next election,"  Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, said addressing the rally on Thursday (24 November) afternoon. 

"I didn't get any justice. I  lost parents, brothers and sisters. Still, I came back. My aim was to establish the rights of the people of the country," PM Hasina said addressing the rally. 

"The claim that there is no money in Bangladesh's banks is false. BNP has looted the country. The country has developed so much because Awami League came to power through the people's vote," she added. 

"Many people are now making various criticisms about the reserve. But our government has increased the reserve to a record amount. All development projects are undertaken after keeping sufficient reserves in hand. There is no problem with reserves, we have enough money in all our banks. There won't be any problem in the coming days too," PM Hasina said.

"I am hearing various criticisms about the reserve. Many people ask, where did the reserve go? We have not wasted our reserves. We have used it for the welfare of people. We had to buy fuel oil, we bought food grains. We have implemented various projects. Coronavirus vaccination and medical care have been confirmed. We have to spend from the reserve for these works. Because we are always thinking about people and carrying out development activities," she added.

The premier participated in Awami League's election rally in person for the first time after three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Pinning upon the arrival of the premier, Jashore turned into a festive town while people of all strata as well as leaders and activists of AL have been enthusiastic.

The AL leaders said the arrival of Sheikh Hasina has created excitement among the leaders and activists not only in Jashore but also in the entire southern region.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Jashore Awami League President Shahidul Islam presided over the rally. AL Presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, and others spoke at the event. 

 

Top News / Politics

PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

5h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

6h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

6h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

18h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka