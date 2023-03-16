During holy Ramadan, some profit-mongers hike prices and cause public sufferings: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
16 March, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 03:14 pm

She also said that those who are not eligible for work will get 20 kg rice each per month from the government.

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday came down heavily on a section of businessmen for unscrupulously hiking the price of essentials during the holy month of Ramadan that intensifies public suffering.

"The holy month of Ramadan is coming up. We know that during Ramadan, some businessmen try to hike the prices of essentials. This is an absolutely unscrupulous practice," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating 50 model mosques along with Islamic cultural centres at various places in the country.

She inaugurated the mosques, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said that Ramadan is a month that encourages restraint and austerity, and everyone must do their bit to ensure and facilitate religious activities and spirituality.

"During this month, these profit-mongers hike the prices and cause suffering for people. This is reprehensible," the PM said.

She said that the government has already distributed special cards for low-income families.
"Keeping the holy Ramadan in mind, the government will provide rice at Tk 15 per kg to one crore additional people," she said.

She also said that those who are not eligible for work will get 20 kg rice each per month from the government.

"We are giving people rice, lentils, oil, sugar and other necessary items at fair prices through the price cards," she said.

Sheikh Hasina urged the affluent section of society to be more generous towards the needy during Ramadan.

She requested all to remain vigilant so that none can adulterate, hoard, black market food, and create an artificial crisis.

In this regard, she urged Imams to address this issue during the Jummah prayers.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan and secretary Kazi Enamul Hassan also spoke at the programme.

Later, the PM exchanged views with a cross-section of people in Agoiljhara of Barishal, Fulbaria of Mymensingh, and Tetulia of Panchagarh.

A documentary on model mosques was screened at the programme.

Earlier, on 10 June 2021 and 16 January 2023, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 100 model mosques in the first and second phases – out of a total 564 – simultaneously across the country, aimed at disseminating the true message of Islam and eliminating misconceptions about the religion.

