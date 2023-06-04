PM Hasina slams critics and vows to implement the budget for FY23-24

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (4 June) said her government will be able to implement the Tk761,785-crore national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"We're firmly committed to implementing this budget and we'll be able to do it. Awami League will be able to do it," she said

The premier said this while addressing the commissioning ceremony of the new intercity train 'Chilahati Express' on the Dhaka-Chilahati-Dhaka route. She joined the event at Chilahati Railway Station in Nilphamari through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She flagged off the 'Chilahati Express' which will run on the route six days a week. The capacity of the intercity train is 800 passengers.

PM Hasina said the size of the budget was only TK61,000 crore in 2006 during the BNP regime. But her government unveiled a Tk761,785-crore budget on 1 June 1.

Lambasting the critics of the budget, she said they always criticise whatever the government does and find 'but' (flaws) there, sitting in air-conditioned rooms and talk shows on private televisions.

They spread some words to disappoint the people and talk against Bangladesh before the foreigners, she said.

Pointing to those who observe every time after the placement of a budget that it's not possible to implement, the PM said, "But we do it and show it's done."