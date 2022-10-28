PM Hasina, sister Sheikh Rehana go fishing 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 07:43 pm

Related News

PM Hasina, sister Sheikh Rehana go fishing 

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 07:43 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana sat fishing on a holiday taking a break from state and party affairs. 

The official page of Bangladesh Awami League posted a photo of her and sister Rehana Friday (28 October) with the caption, "Despite being busy with state and party work, any holiday of the month is a joy for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family. Especially if there is her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, there is no question." 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Facebook post also said the two sisters often take up fishing rods and go angling. 

"Best wishes for Bangabandhu's two daughters," the post read. 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Rehana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Kamrangirchar Police Station’s small library has a mix of fiction by popular writers such as Humayun Ahmed and historical books such as Karagarer Rojnamcha and Oshomapto Attojiboni by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Libraries in police stations: Building bridges through books

7h | Panorama
'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

10h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

6h | Videos
Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

6h | Videos
Key factor of Australia-England match

Key factor of Australia-England match

10h | Videos
How aware are you about breast cancer?

How aware are you about breast cancer?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question