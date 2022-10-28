PM Hasina, sister Sheikh Rehana go fishing
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana sat fishing on a holiday taking a break from state and party affairs.
The official page of Bangladesh Awami League posted a photo of her and sister Rehana Friday (28 October) with the caption, "Despite being busy with state and party work, any holiday of the month is a joy for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family. Especially if there is her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, there is no question."
The Facebook post also said the two sisters often take up fishing rods and go angling.
"Best wishes for Bangabandhu's two daughters," the post read.