PM Hasina, sister Sheikh Rehana go fishing 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana sat fishing on a holiday taking a break from state and party affairs.

The official page of Bangladesh Awami League posted a photo of her and sister Rehana Friday (28 October) with the caption, "Despite being busy with state and party work, any holiday of the month is a joy for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family. Especially if there is her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, there is no question."

Photo: Collected

The Facebook post also said the two sisters often take up fishing rods and go angling.

"Best wishes for Bangabandhu's two daughters," the post read.